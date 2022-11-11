Spoiler Regarding WWE SmackDown World Cup Competitors

Last Friday night on "SmackDown," WWE announced an eight-person tournament for what is regarded as the "WWE SmackDown" World Cup." The first such tournament of its kind took place at Crown Jewel in 2018. This should come as no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention. Just last month, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussed plans to showcase "World Cup-type scenarios" with the global soccer event in Qatar on the horizon. But which WWE Superstars will be filling in the tournament brackets? We now know who is entered into the tourney.

According to PWInsider, the eight competitors are Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Jinder Mahal, Butch, Ricochet, and the "Honorary Uce" himself — Sami Zayn. Tonight's "SmackDown" will see the opening match-up of the tournament; Shinsuke Nakamura squares off with Santos Escobar. The winner of the "SmackDown" World Cup will earn a title shot for the Intercontinental Championship, which is currently held by GUNTHER.

This evening's "SmackDown" promises plenty of action tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana. With history on the line, the Usos will take on The New Day in arguably their highest-stakes battle to date. If the Usos emerge victorious, they will eclipse The New Day as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. In addition, a Six-Pack Challenge match is set to determine the No. 1 Contender for Ronda Rousey's WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship, with Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, and Lacey Evans fighting for an opportunity at the belt.