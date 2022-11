Nick Aldis Makes It Perfectly Clear If His NWA Exit Is A Work

Just for clarity though, Roberts followed up by asking if Aldis is indeed working an angle.

"Not that I'm aware of," Aldis said. "See, the thing is now if something were to happen where I suddenly showed up somewhere, suddenly it's like, 'Oh, he was working an angle!'"

As hostile as the divorce from the NWA has been, there are still aspects of it that have been a shock to Aldis. This became apparent when Roberts asked him whether the NWA suspending him caught Aldis off guard.

"Yeah," Aldis admitted. "I pretty much said, 'Okay.' One of the wrestling media guys asked, 'Can you comment on being suspended?' I went, 'Huh? I just gave my notice. How am I suspended?' To me, I just likened it to when you're in high school, and it's all, 'I broke up with him.' 'No, I broke up with her.'"

