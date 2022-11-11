Nick Aldis Makes It Perfectly Clear If His NWA Exit Is A Work

The story that arguably took up the most airtime this week was former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis announcing his upcoming departure from the company, and the ensuing fallout that included a suspension, and more statements from Aldis which drew responses back from NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins lead singer, Billy Corgan. At one point this week, Corgan even claimed that Aldis was "working his own angle" regarding the situation.

So when Aldis sat down with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling to discuss the situation, Roberts brought up Corgan's comments, leading to the following reaction.

"Did he really? Did he really say that?" Aldis asked. "I'm not sure why I would get out of my contract early. Considering how patient I've been up to this point, I would think I could hold on for another few weeks. I don't know what to say to that. It just speaks to his level of understanding."