Nick Aldis Makes It Perfectly Clear If His NWA Exit Is A Work
The story that arguably took up the most airtime this week was former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis announcing his upcoming departure from the company, and the ensuing fallout that included a suspension, and more statements from Aldis which drew responses back from NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins lead singer, Billy Corgan. At one point this week, Corgan even claimed that Aldis was "working his own angle" regarding the situation.
So when Aldis sat down with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling to discuss the situation, Roberts brought up Corgan's comments, leading to the following reaction.
"Did he really? Did he really say that?" Aldis asked. "I'm not sure why I would get out of my contract early. Considering how patient I've been up to this point, I would think I could hold on for another few weeks. I don't know what to say to that. It just speaks to his level of understanding."
Is Aldis Working An Angle?
Just for clarity though, Roberts followed up by asking if Aldis is indeed working an angle.
"Not that I'm aware of," Aldis said. "See, the thing is now if something were to happen where I suddenly showed up somewhere, suddenly it's like, 'Oh, he was working an angle!'"
As hostile as the divorce from the NWA has been, there are still aspects of it that have been a shock to Aldis. This became apparent when Roberts asked him whether the NWA suspending him caught Aldis off guard.
"Yeah," Aldis admitted. "I pretty much said, 'Okay.' One of the wrestling media guys asked, 'Can you comment on being suspended?' I went, 'Huh? I just gave my notice. How am I suspended?' To me, I just likened it to when you're in high school, and it's all, 'I broke up with him.' 'No, I broke up with her.'"
