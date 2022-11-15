Booker T's Training School Uses Tech That Helped WWE NXT Star

Roxanne Perez has certainly been making her mark in WWE since joining WWE earlier this year. In June, she won the first ever "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament, shortly before winning the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Cora Jade, who then turned her back on Perez.

Before she entered WWE's development brand, however, the young superstar forged a name for herself on the independent scene, as well as in and Ring of Honor. According to Perez, Booker T's Reality of Wrestling training school was the place that helped prepare her for the broadcast television aspect of the business. "That's the first place that I went to on the Indies where he uses cameras," Perez told "El Brunch De WWE."

Perez further described ROW's technology as "a very nice setup, kind of like an 'NXT,'" and noting that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T taught her how to approach performing for the camera, as well as the audience. "So when I came to 'NXT,'" Perez said, "it was a little bit easier to catch on to it and to learn that."

Performers like Perez not only have to wrestle, but have to adjust their movements and attention to a certain camera for the audience watching at home. "It is difficult because you have to be paying attention to so many things at once," she said, grateful for the previous experience that ROW gave her in that regard.

Perez most recently defeated former tag team partner Cora Jade in a "Weapons Wild" match at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 22nd.