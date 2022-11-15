WWE Raw Segment Made Ron Simmons Say 'Damn! Finally!'

Much like Cameron Crowe's career making critically acclaimed films, the WWE 24/7 Championship appears to be no more, after Nikki Cross pulled a Madusa and (almost) tossed the title into the trash last week on "WWE Raw." And while some, like Dana Brooke, are mourning the title's demise, at least one WWE legend is thrilled the belt is gone. During a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons was busy putting his John Hancock on several 8x10s when he was informed that the 24/7 Title had found its way into the garbage can, and his reaction was very telling.

"Damn!" Simmons said. "Finally!"

While one can never say never in this business, Simmons' celebratory "Damn!" doesn't seem to be premature, as the 24/7 title was moved to the retired championships section of WWE's website. The move comes after 53-time 24/7 champion R-Truth, who had largely been the face of the title scene, suffered a torn quad while wrestling on a recent episode of "WWE NXT." He is expected to miss several months, though no timetable has been confirmed.

As for Cross, the final 24/7 Champion retired the belt during her 11th reign, the fourth-most in the history of the title behind Truth, Brooke, and Akira Tozawa. Judging by her actions, Cross won't miss the title much — she will instead look forward to taking part in the women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, teaming with Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day to take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a partner yet to be revealed.

