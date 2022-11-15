Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Used 'Banana Nose Circus' Line On AEW TV

Although his arrival in All Elite Wrestling has been met with both positive and negative reactions, the company's newest signee, Jeff Jarrett, has brought the heat in both of his appearances on "Dynamite. On last week's episode, Jarrett took a shot at WWE star Braun Strowman while hyping up his monster, Satnam Singh, stating that Singh wasn't a "make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and who is produced by the banana nose circus."

The latter insult was a not-so-veiled reference to WWE' Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who has been universally praised for the job he's done since Vince McMahon abruptly retired. During the most recent episode of Jarrett's "My World" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why he made the comment about Levesque, whom Jarrett recently worked under for a brief stint.

"I've got compassion for Paul," Jarrett said. "He's on the hot seat, there's no doubt about it. He's worked and built and planned on taking this job for how long, 10-15 years, maybe more. Do you think he wanted to step into that role because of a Wall Street Journal article? Not at all.

"With his heart condition and before the article came out, he was having some tough days. He's leading the pack over there, so what's the antagonist going to do? I'm going to stir it up, and I kind of like the phrase 'banana nose circus.' I'm not supposed to say everything that you just dismiss. Either you love it, or you hate it, one or the other. But I don't want to throw no sliders or sinkers, just go straight fastballs."

AEW fans will get to see "The Last Outlaw's" in-ring debut for the company this Saturday at "Full Gear," where Jarrett will team with Jay Lethal to take on Sting and Darby Allin.

