Road Dogg Says Vince McMahon Didn't Watch WWE Product Or Know This Star

Brian "Road Dogg" James has worked on and off for WWE for almost three decades as both a performer and in various backstage roles under the management of both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Vince McMahon. He worked with the latter for the majority of his time in the company and revealed that McMahon didn't know who current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was when "NXT" invaded "SmackDown" in November 2019 (while the majority of the main roster was stuck in Saudi Arabia following that year's Crown Jewel event).

"Look, Vince didn't watch the program," James said on his podcast, "Oh...You Didn't Know?" "Vince heard the social media reports about the program, he read the emails about the ratings, he got the information. He didn't know who GUNTHER was. He didn't know what GUNTHER brought to the table. He very much was not the guy out scouting talent at independent shows in other countries. That's not Vince McMahon. He didn't know what GUNTHER brought to the table."

James is best known for his time on-screen as a member of D Generation-X and the New Age Outlaws during WWE's Attitude Era. He later served as a producer in WWE in 2011 and became a writer for "SmackDown" in 2016. He took a job as a promo coach at the Performance Center in 2019 but was released in January of this year before being brought back into the company as Senior Vice President of Live Events in August.

