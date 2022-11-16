New Premiere Date Reportedly Set For VICE TV's Vince McMahon Documentary

A new date is reportedly set for VICE TV's upcoming Vince McMahon documentary, according to the Wrestling Observer's Brian Alvarez.

"The VICE TV documentary on Vince McMahon that Dave [Meltzer] and I were interviewed for airs Dec 13th at 9 PM ET," Alvarez wrote on his Twitter account.

The documentary, titled "The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon", was originally scheduled to premiere on October 18. However, the date was changed at the last minute as a result of "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" both airing on the same night. In addition to Alvarez and Meltzer being interviewed for the documentary, Brandon Thurston, Dave Nelson, Brian Solomon, and Vince Russo are also set to appear.

The documentary will reportedly cover the improper payments made by McMahon to several former female employees totaling millions of dollars to silence allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. McMahon was subsequently forced to retire from his role as WWE CEO and Chairman. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and former company president Nick Khan took over administrative duties and Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the creative direction of the company.

VICE TV has aired other wrestling projects over recent years, including "Tales Of The Territories" (produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and "Dark Side Of The Ring". The latter has run for three seasons thus far and spotlights the most tragic events in wrestling history. An episode was included in its third season that focused on the 1994 steroid trial which saw Vince McMahon indicted on charges related to talent receiving anabolic steroids. McMahon was found not guilty.