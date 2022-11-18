Sami Zayn Proves Character Reinvention Can Lead To Career Rejuvenation

One man in WWE who has proven his value time and time again is "The Honorary Uce," Sami Zayn. It doesn't matter what the narrative is for Zayn's character –- Sami shows up each week and gives his absolute all into what is expected. This is a reputation that has followed Zayn throughout his career, ever since he introduced the "El Generico" masked luchador character in 2002. The persona was a silly yet captivating character from Mexico who never said anything except his "Ole!" catchphrase. For about a decade, Generico would establish himself as a must-see talent with promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Chikara, ROH, DDT Pro, and others, before he was officially signed to a WWE developmental contract in January 2013.

Being signed by the world's most popular wrestling company is a lot of pressure for anyone, but especially someone that presented themself so impressively on the indies. Zayn didn't let that deter him, debuting a new, maskless character in "NXT." This underdog, all-heart character got over big with the "NXT" audience and culminated in one of the show's most memorable early moments, when Zayn put his career on the line to face Pac (fka Neville) for the "NXT" Championship. Zayn would emerge victorious to the delight of the fans — though the night he won his first title in WWE was also the night his real-life best friend, Kevin Owens, debuted, attacking him and beginning a frenemy rivalry that would thread through the remainder of their careers.