MJF Questioned Who He Was After Sending Well Wishes To AEW Star

AEW's MJF is many things; wrestler, "Salt of the Earth", a pretty decent singer, one of the many stars of the upcoming film "The Iron Claw," and of course, the devil. But it appears recently that both god and devil were raging inside of MJF in one particular moment, and while he's ashamed that it happened, he apparently isn't ashamed enough to admit it.

In an interview with Vulture, MJF addressed his well wishes towards fellow AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page after Page suffered an injury on "AEW Dynamite" weeks ago.

"I took it right back when I found out he was fine," MJF said. "It really offended me. It hurt for me to f***ing tweet that. Then when I found out that he was just fine, I was like, 'Who am I?!'"

MJF tweeted his lovely message of concern towards the "Hangman" after Page landed badly on his head following a King Kong Lariat by Jon Moxley in their AEW World Championship match. It was later revealed that Page suffered a concussion, but fortunately didn't suffer any other serious injuries, though he has yet to return to action as of this writing. It was upon learning that Page would be alright that MJF apparently realized he had let a moment of weakness get the better of him.

The "Salt of the Earth" is hoping not to make the same mistake twice tomorrow at AEW Full Gear, where MJF will likely wrestle the biggest match of his life to date, taking on Moxley for the AEW World Championship in Newark, New Jersey, not far from MJF's hometown of Long Island, New York.