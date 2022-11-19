Mercedes Martinez Returns To AEW

The introduction of Ring of Honor talent and championships on AEW programming has been met with mixed reviews by fans of the company, with some believing that AEW has too many active champions on weekly shows. However, there has been one ROH champion who hasn't been featured on television who made her triumphant return to the company on the November 18 episode of "AEW Rampage."

ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez returned to the scene following a match between Athena and Madison Rayne, saving the latter from an ongoing attack from the "War Goddess." Following Athena's infamous "AEW Dark" performance against Jody Threat where she was deemed to be too aggressive, Athena has become a ruthless heel, even attacking referee Aubrey Edwards on Friday night.

Athena and Martinez had a standoff, with no physical contact between the two. It's being speculated that Athena could be Matinez's next challenger, although no match has been made official. Martinez hasn't defended her title since ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-er-view last July, where she defeated Serena Deeb. Since then, Martinez has been out with an injury and unable to compete until this past Wednesday, when she was officially cleared, according to AEW President Tony Khan on the recent AEW Full Gear media call.

If Athena does face Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship, it will be her third title challenge since debuting for AEW/ROH last May. However, this could be her biggest match in the company to date, seeing as her shift towards being a more aggressive competitor could provide the momentum she needs to overcome the veteran champion.