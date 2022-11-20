Nick Aldis Gives Insight Into Relationship With Tony Khan

There's been a lot of talk regarding Nick Aldis this past week, a good chunk of it because of him parting ways with NWA. It has led to speculation on where Aldis will end up next, with some wondering if he could make it in the major promotions like WWE and AEW.

Aldis is, of course, no stranger to AEW, having worked the AEW precursor show, All In, in 2018. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis revealed what kind of discussion he's had with AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan over the years.

"We've had one conversation, a lengthy one, and I thought that it was a good one, and we've had no more communication since then," Aldis said. "But I felt like I got unwillingly put into this position, of kind of pro-NWA, and anti-everybody else. And that was never the case. Unfortunately, it's very easy in this industry, with the tribalism that exists ... If you're very invested in the success of your place, it's very easy for that to be misrepresented as being antagonistic to others."

Aldis then delved a little deeper into how he may have been misrepresented as someone against companies like AEW and WWE, while also then getting into what he felt would help him stand out, should AEW give him a shot.

"A lot of time, I'd see pro-NWA fans or hardcore Nick Aldis fans say unflattering things about AEW, or say unflattering things about WWE," Aldis said. "And I hate that because after a while, the association starts to be that I endorse that when I never have. I've always believed that the wrestling business is about variety. And I believe, most importantly, that it's about giving the people what they want.