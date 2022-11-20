Nick Aldis Gives Insight Into Relationship With Tony Khan
There's been a lot of talk regarding Nick Aldis this past week, a good chunk of it because of him parting ways with NWA. It has led to speculation on where Aldis will end up next, with some wondering if he could make it in the major promotions like WWE and AEW.
Aldis is, of course, no stranger to AEW, having worked the AEW precursor show, All In, in 2018. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior Editor Nick Hausman, Aldis revealed what kind of discussion he's had with AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan over the years.
"We've had one conversation, a lengthy one, and I thought that it was a good one, and we've had no more communication since then," Aldis said. "But I felt like I got unwillingly put into this position, of kind of pro-NWA, and anti-everybody else. And that was never the case. Unfortunately, it's very easy in this industry, with the tribalism that exists ... If you're very invested in the success of your place, it's very easy for that to be misrepresented as being antagonistic to others."
Aldis then delved a little deeper into how he may have been misrepresented as someone against companies like AEW and WWE, while also then getting into what he felt would help him stand out, should AEW give him a shot.
"A lot of time, I'd see pro-NWA fans or hardcore Nick Aldis fans say unflattering things about AEW, or say unflattering things about WWE," Aldis said. "And I hate that because after a while, the association starts to be that I endorse that when I never have. I've always believed that the wrestling business is about variety. And I believe, most importantly, that it's about giving the people what they want.
Nick Aldis On Whether He Can Adapt To AEW Or WWE Styles
"And AEW has got a tremendously loyal, strong fan base, really remarkable considering how long AEW has existed. And they give them what they want. I admire them for that. I'd like to think that I could fit in well and...provide something unique to that audience that would compliment the rest of the guys there, and compliment the style."
Aldis also made clear that he felt he would be more than capable of working the modern style of wrestling fans of AEW and WWE were used to, in contrast to NWA's more old-school approach.
"I think that sometimes, over the years, this image has been painted of me, that I'm this old school throwback guy, that therefore I hate everything modern," Aldis said. "And you look at my body of work, the best stuff I've done has mostly been with guys who are the complete opposite of me. Whether it was Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes, who, yes, there are comparisons, but has a totally different approach and style/ Tim Storm, totally different, Trevor Murdoch, totally different. When I worked with Ricky Starks at the NWA, [we] told a great story with him, again, because of the contrast.
"And even before we started doing 'Powerrr,' I worked with Robbie Eagles and Jonah Rock in Australia. Two totally different guys, but who have both gone on to have great success ... I like to think I'm one of the best at this particular style. The serious, storytelling, ring general style popularized by Bret Hart. Nick Bockwinkel, Harley Race, those are the guys who I modeled myself after. But it's in no way an indictment of the guys who have mastered other styles."