Bobby Fish Vaguely Addresses Adam Cole's AEW Absence

Bobby Fish has been a busy man since leaving AEW this past August.

The former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion made his professional boxing debut in Dubai earlier this month on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji PPV. While AEW is seemingly in Fish's rearview mirror, he still holds some of his former coworkers – namely members of The Undisputed Elite – in very high regard. Fish even challenged CM Punk to a fight following the All Out controversy in defense of his three friends involved in the altercation.

However, there are few people in wrestling closer to Bobby Fish than Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. Both men are currently on AEW's injury list, and Fish deems that an unfortunate reality of the pro wrestling business. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Fish discussed Cole's concussion issues, touting how brutal it is to be a professional wrestler. "Our business is a rough business," Fish explained, "It's the only contact sport with no off-season."

Bobby then turns his attention to how the nonstop nature of pro wrestling puts unrealistic expectations on wrestlers from the fans at home. "Sometimes people, I think, lose their minds when it comes to a guy stepping away for a bit. Sometimes it's injury related, and sometimes it's not as injury-related as you think."

While reports remain clear that Cole's injury is the primary issue he's out of action, Fish could be referencing his other teammate, Kyle O'Reilly, who was absent earlier this year due to the birth of his first child. "The appetite that the wrestling audience has to know everything gets bizarre sometimes," Fish concludes, "Sometimes people need to be human beings."