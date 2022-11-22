MJF Opens Up About Reaction To His Blunt Honesty

As the commentators said at the conclusion of AEW Full Gear this past weekend, we are now living in the MJF era. Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Jon Moxley to become AEW World Champion at Saturday's pay-per-view with some help from the double-crossing William Regal. While we await what Friedman and Regal have to say regarding their actions on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," it's interesting to reflect on how the sliver-tongued "devil" has reached the top spot in AEW with such an outspoken persona in a politically correct climate.

"I think the reason why I'm so freaking cool and super-humble and super-rad and super-beloved by everyone that comes across my path is because, right now, we live in an era in 2022 where everybody is terrified to speak their mind," Friedman told Vulture. "I think the biggest mistake anybody can make is putting stock in what people have to say that you wouldn't go to for an opinion. I'm not calling the guy who has an egg profile on Twitter that just tweeted out, 'Oh, I don't think I like the way MJF wears his scarfs.' There's no part of me that's like, 'Damn, I need to call @wetwillie6969 and ask him his opinion on my scarves.' I think that's a big issue with my generation. ... I just think people love authenticity, and I think the name of the game is authenticity. In a fake world, people want to see real people, and there's nobody realer than me."

The AEW World Title is MJF's first official championship in the company. He has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring annually since 2019.