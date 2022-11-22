Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'

Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.

Following this segment, AEW star Dustin Rhodes, the real-life brother of Cody, tweeted out, saying: "Hey @WWERollins............ 🖕🏻," to which Rollins has since tweeted and said, "Watch yourself, Goldie." Rollins and Dustin have feuded in years past while Dustin was still with WWE under the name and gimmick of Goldust. As a part of The Shield, Rollins and Reigns were the WWE Tag Team Champions in 2013 and entered a feud with the Rhodes family where all of the Rhodes family's jobs were on the line. Cody and Dustin walked out of the feud with the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Cody and Rollins have unfinished business, however, as nearly 10 years later, the two men are still going at it following Cody's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after six years of being away. Cody defeated Rollins in three straight premium live events — WrestleMania, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell, with Cody wrestling the latter with his serious injury. The following night, Rollins attacked Cody's injured arm with a sledgehammer, the weapon Cody used to defeat Rollins inside of the Cell. Rhodes has not been medically cleared to return yet, however, some are hoping for a return at the Royal Rumble.