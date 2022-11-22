Crowbar Talks Backstage AEW Vibe

Given what would eventually happen between CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, it's hard to believe that things were seemingly fine between the two sides just a year ago. That appears to be the case, if you believe former WCW star Crowbar, who made an appearance on "Dark: Elevation" while Punk and members of The Elite members were all still featured heavily on AEW programming.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Domenic DeAngelo, Crowbar, who is also known for working under the name Devon Storm, described what it was like backstage during his AEW appearance, which took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"I saw Punk, I saw the Bucks, I saw a lot of the people there," Crowbar said. "Nothing much more than pleasantries. 'Hey, how are you? Good to have you here, yada, yada, yada.' But it was good seeing everybody. Everybody was super cool and that was it.

"Really great crew, really great locker room. They were all very welcoming and I had a great time. Yeah, [I saw] some old faces too. I hadn't seen Tony Schiavone in a while, Dustin Rhodes in a while. So it was cool seeing guys on that I hadn't seen in a long, long time. It was really great."

Crowbar's "Dark: Elevation" appearance saw him come up short against then-AEW star Joey Janela, despite former ECW star The Blue Meanie accompanying Crowbar to ringside. The former WCW star has remained active into his 40s and appeared in Ring of Honor and several independent promotions in years prior to his AEW one-off.

