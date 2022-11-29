Bayley Believes WWE Is Heading In The Right Direction Under Triple H

Bayley has been one of WWE's top superstars since rising through the ranks of the company, but her return in August 2022 from an ACL tear was at a time when major shifts were happening behind the scenes. Upon Vince McMahon's retirement, his daughter Stephanie and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE, while Paul "Triple H" Leveque took the helm of Chief Content Officer.

This created a new dynamic for Bayley that she needed to adjust to despite working with the three executives in different positions in the past. "It's like a new kind of company in a way just having Triple H as our boss and having Stephanie [McMahon] around, so it's a little bit of a new learning experience," Bayley told "The National."

But the first-ever WWE women's grand slam champion (meaning she's won all four women's championships active in the company) doesn't see the changes as negative. In fact, she proudly proclaimed that working with Triple H "is the best" during the interview. "He's super-easy to talk to and to just have a conversation with whenever you feel the need to. You can always reach out to him, or he's always around. It's super-easy to see where you want to go with stories, careers, or within the show, or even within the next month." This approachable attitude gave Bayley the confidence to pitch Triple H the idea for Damage CTRL, an all-women faction she had been trying to get the green light on for years.