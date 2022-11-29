Bayley Believes WWE Is Heading In The Right Direction Under Triple H
Bayley has been one of WWE's top superstars since rising through the ranks of the company, but her return in August 2022 from an ACL tear was at a time when major shifts were happening behind the scenes. Upon Vince McMahon's retirement, his daughter Stephanie and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE, while Paul "Triple H" Leveque took the helm of Chief Content Officer.
This created a new dynamic for Bayley that she needed to adjust to despite working with the three executives in different positions in the past. "It's like a new kind of company in a way just having Triple H as our boss and having Stephanie [McMahon] around, so it's a little bit of a new learning experience," Bayley told "The National."
But the first-ever WWE women's grand slam champion (meaning she's won all four women's championships active in the company) doesn't see the changes as negative. In fact, she proudly proclaimed that working with Triple H "is the best" during the interview. "He's super-easy to talk to and to just have a conversation with whenever you feel the need to. You can always reach out to him, or he's always around. It's super-easy to see where you want to go with stories, careers, or within the show, or even within the next month." This approachable attitude gave Bayley the confidence to pitch Triple H the idea for Damage CTRL, an all-women faction she had been trying to get the green light on for years.
Damage CTRL Takes Over
Her idea to create a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in an effort to elevate the women's division as a whole seems to have worked out as intended. Bianca Belair has had decisive victories over Bayley to further etch her name in history as one of WWE's greatest Women's Champions, while SKY and Kai have now captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions.
The ongoing storyline of Damage CTRL trying to take over the women's division has also brought women like Nikki Cross, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Rhea Ripley into the mix, adding to their television time and importance on the red brand. Bayley credits Triple H and WWE's creative team for trusting her vision and working to execute her plan accordingly. "It just shows me that we're going in the right direction. We're just going to keep growing bigger and bigger and just continue to be the best women's division in all of sport," she said.
The future of WWE's women's division looks promising, and having numerous women considered viable competitors for the "Raw" Women's Championship will keep viewers intrigued. Bayley's strategy also set WWE up well for a WarGames match at the Survivor Series WarGames event on Saturday, November 26, 2022, the first time WWE has held such a match for the women on the main roster.