Shawn Spears Reveals Why He's No Longer Aligned With MJF In AEW

On the October 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite", Shawn Spears once again became the "Perfect 10," after seemingly aligning with FTR. Appearing in a shirt with his former moniker printed on it, Spears arrived as backup for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as they looked to challenge The Embassy. Spears and FTR would later pick up the victory a few days later on "AEW Rampage," but Spears' drastic character change noticeably differed from his previous work in the company.

Prior to his return, Spears served as an ally — more of a sidekick — to MJF, as the latter battled with former TNT Champion Wardlow. Spears' last on-screen appearance came on May 25, inside a steel cage. There, he suffered a series of brutal powerbombs from Wardlow, as the "Wardaddy" secured his match against MJF at the subsequent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

In a recent "K&S Wrestlefest" virtual signing, Spears revealed why his on-screen presentation is no longer affiliated with MJF. "I think that was just the end of the story because the story was him (Wardlow) and Max," he said. "I was [just] a piece in that story."

He didn't believe there were any future plans for him to be aligned with MJF, hence his character change. "I think that was just — we had a great run, a great time, a lengthy, on TV every week kind of story that we were running. We timed it and capped it off at the perfect time," he said.

Spears emphasized that the duo needed to go their separate ways in order to set up MJF for even further success. MJF achieved that when he defeated Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion at Full Gear.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K&S Wrestlefest" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.