Multiple WWE Superstars Pulled From Wrestlecade

The retirement of Vince McMahon has sent ripples as far and wide as one can imagine. With his ousting, Paul "Triple H" Levesque assumed control of the company's creative direction, bringing back numerous talents that had departed over the past couple of years. The myriad of quick returns led to some severe shuffling of busy independent schedules, and nowhere was this more apparent than during Wrestlecade weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

According to Fightful Select, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were all pulled from the Wrestlecade convention in case they were needed for WWE Survivor Series WarGames in Boston, MA. This confirms reports from Gargano and Kross being unlisted from the convention earlier this month. Gargano specifically had been a regular feature on the convention circuit, appearing at Starrcast V, and also taking an accidental booking in Chicago, the same weekend as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which caused a flurry of discourse about his wrestling future. According to the report, WWE Hall of Famer JBL was sent to Wrestlecade in place of the superstars.

An interesting note in the Fightful report is that former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green was also missing from Wrestlecade weekend. While there is no confirmation as to why Green did not make the convention, Green has been long-rumored to be returning to WWE, with her recent departure from Impact Wrestling fanning the flames of speculation. Green's appearance was announced on July 15, and she has not commented on her absence from Wrestlecade weekend.