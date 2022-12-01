Former WWE Official Looks At Possible Steve Austin WrestleMania Opponents

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin shocked the WWE Universe and the pro wrestling world at large when he made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. After 19 years away from active competition, Austin returned to defeat Kevin Owens in the main event of night one, in front of a capacity crowd in Arlington, Texas. His return coupled with a victory in his home state felt like quite the send-off for the WWE Hall of Famer. But with the news that a "Texas Rattlesnake" appearance at WrestleMania 39 is possible, people are once again fantasy-booking the WWE Hall of Famer in their heads.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed some possibilities. Hausman brought up the idea of former AEW Champion CM Punk stepping in to face Austin.

"It would be interesting to see if they could do business together," Korderas said. "To me, it'd just be the curiosity of how they would make this match work." With the controversial events of All Out still fresh in everyone's memory and Punk's AEW future still up in the air, he feels like a long shot as a possible Austin opponent. Hausman postulated another big name with Hollywood bonafides that WWE could add to the WrestleMania mix: John Cena.

"Yeah, huge. How much more can you add to that?" Korderas stated. "That would be huge."

If there's anything wrestling fans have learned, again and again, it's that when it comes to professional wrestling, never say never.