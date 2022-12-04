Fuego Del Sol Still Gets Emotional Thinking About This AEW Moment

Masked wrestler Fuego del Sol built himself up during AEW's stretch at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a great deal of groundswell support from fans. His hard work eventually paid off when del Sol was offered a surprise contract following a match with Miro on the first episode of "AEW Rampage" in August of 2021. During a recent interview with "The AJ Awesome Show," del Sol shared the impact that moment had on him and how it still affects him to this day.

"I knew I was wrestling Miro, and if I won I got a contract. But I thought when I lost that match that it was over," del Sol said. "I thought the run was great, and it was an awesome time, but it was done." Del Sol described how he was preparing to walk to the back after the match when his friend Sammy Guevara's music hit. "He handed me the contract and he said those famous words – 'Fuego del Sol is All Elite.' I still get overwhelmed with emotion thinking about it," del Sol added. "I still get goosebumps thinking about it. It was the culmination of an eight-year career. It was the culmination of all my hard work and dedication. It just goes to show — when the crowd wants something, when someone works hard enough and puts their whole heart into something, anything can happen."

Though del Sol is still contracted with AEW, the performer hasn't had a great deal of television time in recent months. Del Sol last appeared on TBS in a brief squash match against Luchasaurus during October 5's anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite."