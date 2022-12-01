Orange Cassidy's Next AEW All-Atlantic Title Defense Comes With An Added Stipulation

An All-Atlantic Championship match has been added to this Friday's "AEW Rampage", but it won't just be a regular title match.

During Wednesday night's "Dynamite", Q.T. Marshall requested time with both Tony Schiavone and All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy after attempting to address him on several occasions but being cut off each time before he could do so. Marshall asked Cassidy for a shot at his title, and Cassidy quickly granted it to him. Marshall said that he didn't want just any old regular match, but a lumberjack match. Before he could get any farther, Cassidy agreed to his terms, saying that he "loved it" and it sounded "great" to him.

Cassidy won the All-Atlantic Championship on the October 12 edition of "Dynamite" after defeating PAC to become the second-ever titleholder. Cassidy debuted in AEW during the Casino Battle Royale at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. He later aligned himself with Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Danhausen, Rocky Romero, and Kris Statlander, and has had several high-profile storylines with the likes of Adam Cole, ReDRagon, and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho.

In addition to the lumberjack match this Friday, Marshall's stablemate in The Factory, Cole Karter will be going head-to-head with Darby Allin. Private Party will be in tag team action, as they take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will be addressing AEW fans, and Saraya will be sitting down for an interview with Renee Paquette.