Solo Sikoa Acknowledges Ricky Starks

Earlier this week, AEW star Ricky Starks shared that he was a fan of Bloodline member Solo Sikoa on social media. In response, during an interview with "Superstar Crossover," Sikoa returned the favor, highlighting what he sees as Starks' strengths in professional wrestling.

"Shout out to Ricky Starks," Sikoa said. "I'm also a fan of his mic work, man. He knows how to use a microphone. He knows how to get down in them." Sikoa stated that he appreciated the kind words from Starks, and said that it was a sign of respect from his fellow performer. "I think when one worker shows love to another one, especially in a different company, I think that's much respect."

Both Starks and Sikoa are currently embroiled in major storylines for their respective companies. Starks is preparing to challenge newly-crowned AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman for his title at the upcoming Winter Is Coming episode of "AEW Dynamite." That match will take place in Starks' adopted home state of Texas, likely ensuring a great deal of crowd support on his behalf. Before that, Starks will take part in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale on next week's "AEW Dynamite" for a chance to go one-on-one with MJF for his notorious ring as well.

Sikoa, the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, has been serving as a valued member of The Bloodline since his main roster call-up in September. He can currently be seen on both "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" supporting his brothers, Roman Reigns, and their ally Sami Zayn. The group just competed in the first men's War Games match on WWE's main roster, coming out of the premium live event victorious against the team of Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.