Dan Severn Questions Whether Billy Corgan Is An Honorable Man

Much like contemporary Ken Shamrock, Dan Severn has a strong legacy both as an MMA pioneer and as a pro wrestler, in particular his work with the NWA. To this day, Severn holds the third-longest reign in the history of the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, holding it for 1,479 days and 46 title defenses from February 4, 1994 to March 14, 1999. Severn would even add a second reign as champion in 2002, though this reign would only last a few months.

Given that history with the NWA, one would think Severn could be a valuable person to have around in the modern-day version of the company. But as he revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Severn not only hasn't had any contact with NWA President Billy Corgan, he wouldn't be able to pick him out of a lineup. "I wouldn't know the man if he walked up to me," Severn said.

Corgan, who is also the lead singer of '90s hit-makers The Smashing Pumpkins, has been dealing with controversy recently, between the departure of former NWA standard bearer Nick Aldis, and Corgan's own comments on a potential second NWA EmPowerrr. Regardless of these controversies, it appears Severn really has no time for Corgan. "What kind of a man is he, Nick?" Severn asked. "Is he an honorable man? There's not very many men or women in the professional wrestling world that I would call honorable at all. I have no idea what kind of person [he is], I wouldn't even know him if he walked up to me right now. I've heard the name, yes. But what does that mean to me? Nothing."