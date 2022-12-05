Ian Riccaboni Addresses Future Of ROH

Ever since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier in 2022, the brand has been featured several times on PPV, as well as on AEW programming. Despite that, the brand has felt in limbo at times, as Khan and others await a possible ROH TV or streaming deal. To date, however, one hasn't emerged.

That doesn't mean that some, like AEW/ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni, aren't optimistic that a TV deal isn't coming. During a K&S Wrestle Fest Virtual Signing, Riccaboni revealed why he thinks something is on the horizon, even if he doesn't have any inside info on the matter.

"I'm very hopeful because if you look at the folks that are coming in, it's very public that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria, they're all signed," Riccaboni said. "You have Brian Cage earmarked with Ring of Honor. Samoa Joe's got the TV belt, Chris Jericho's got the World belt, FTR has the tag titles, Mercedes Martinez, who's been a fixture in wrestling for a long time, she has the women's title.

"If you look at where the chips are being positioned, and you see Bandido getting signed, Rush getting signed, Shane Taylor getting a big chance at Final Battle. There's all these folks who are in the last era of Ring of Honor who are suddenly in the AEW umbrella. You look at the TV rating, every week AEW's either number one or number two, depending on if there's the World Series or a big college game. I don't think there's any reason there wouldn't be an appetite for a Ring of Honor broadcast, especially as you see the army being built right now that has the Ring of Honor ties."

