Brody King Discusses His Absence From House Of Black On AEW TV

With his towering stature, intimidating glare, and in-ring brutality, Brody King has made a name for himself in All Elite Wrestling over the course of 2022 as a member of the House of Black. However, due to the group's absence from AEW throughout much of the Fall, King's momentum came to a halt. Appearing on "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette, King shared his thoughts on the group's recent time off.

"I didn't want to take a break, because I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time," King said. "But not just that, I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and really showing who Brody King, the professional wrestler, was. I got to wrestle Darby [Allin] twice, I got to wrestle Jon [Moxley]. I feel like those three matches really put me on the map."

The House of Black was missing from AEW programming for a number of weeks following leaves of absence taken by leader Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. The group made a return to action on the episode of "AEW Dynamite" following the company's Full Gear pay-per-view. They closed last week's episode of "AEW Rampage" by taking out a large swath of people involved in the Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall lumberjack match for the All-Atlantic Championship, perhaps signaling that Black is interested in that title.

Outside of wrestling, it's clear that King stays busy. The House of Black member fronts the hardcore band God's Hate, and makes the occasional TV appearance, including a memorable spot in the second season of sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave" on Netflix. Now that the House of Black is back on AEW TV, however, it seems likely that King will stay busy continuing his dominant presence as the muscle of the group.