Chris Jericho And 10 Other Stars Listed On ROH Roster Page

We are just days away from Saturday's Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view, one of three major events held this year under the ROH banner. Since AEW owner Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March, a definitive roster of ROH talent has not been made public. Reports in October shed light on some ROH performers' contracts, such as unsigned ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys. While there is still uncertainty about the status of various performers, ROH has at least added a roster page to its website.

The roster only has 11 wrestlers on it at this point, almost all of whom are champions in ROH. In addition to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and the aforementioned ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, the only other wrestlers on the page are former ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe.

Interestingly, former ROH talents who have signed with Khan and appeared on AEW television such as Bandido, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett), and Josh Woods were not included on the roster page.

Final Battle is headlined by Jericho's title defense against former champion Claudio Castagnoli. Other top matches include Mercedes defending her title against Athena, and Samoa Joe defending against Juice Robinson.