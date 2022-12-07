Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT

Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT."

According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.

While it's unknown if The Righteous has signed with WWE, fans on social media have pointed out that Marseglia and Dutch were previously rumored to be part of Bray Wyatt's Wyatt 6 stable. In fact, Wyatt himself acknowledged a social media post from Dutch a few months back, which seemed to hint at some sort of alliance between the wrestlers.

In October, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that Marseglia and Dutch were among the list of wrestlers being considered for the Wyatt 6 stable, besides others such as Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy and Bo Dallas.

While Marseglia recently wrapped up his stint with IMPACT Wrestling, where he was a part of the Honor No More faction, Dutch hasn't been in a prominent match since the 7/23 Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view where Marseglia, Dutch & Tyler Bateman lost their ROH World Six-Man Team Championship to Dalton Castle & The Boys. Since that AEW/ROH event, Dutch has wrestled only a handful of indie dates for promotions such as NEW and Beyond Wrestling.

There's still uncertainty with regard to the creative direction of Bray Wyatt on "WWE SmackDown," where the former Universal Champion remains entangled in a storyline with LA Knight. Over the past few weeks, Uncle Howdy has threatened to unmask himself and uncover the "lies" spewed by Wyatt, who continues to deny any role in Knight suffering a beatdown in the backstage area. While it's too early to speculate, the belief among fans on social media is that Uncle Howdy's eventual unveiling will lead to the debut of the Wyatt 6 stable.