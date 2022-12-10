Jeff Jarrett Talks Opportunity AEW Has With WBD And Turner

Jeff Jarrett recently signed with AEW and currently works backstage and on-screen. Jarrett has been in the wrestling business since the 1980s, however, he is still going and has competed in two matches since arriving in AEW in the past couple of months. Jarrett's first match in AEW came at Full Gear when he teamed with Jay Lethal to take on Darby Allin and Sting, ultimately losing his debut. He recently wrestled on "Rampage," teaming with Lethal against Private Party, gaining his first win in the company.

Backstage in the company, Jarrett is the Director of Business Development. While on "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett," six-time Intercontinental Champion Jarrett discussed why he believes AEW may see opportunities arise moving forward.

"I'm pumped for my day job," Jarrett said. "I think the opportunity is there, TNT, TBS, Warner Brothers Discovery, what partners they are on the exposure, the social media aggregated collectively with all the talent is a freaking powerhouse ... I'm just getting started and I could not be more excited because the opportunity is there and execution is the next step."

AEW has been around for a little over three and a half years, and they have remained the second-largest pro wrestling company in the United States since Double or Nothing 2019. Warner Bros. Discovery has since entrusted AEW with promoting of projects such as "House of the Dragon," and the ever-so-famous Shark Week. To promote Shark Week, AEW used a shark cage in the Eddie Kingston versus Chris Jericho match from "AEW Dynamite" on July 20, 2022. AEW also reportedly began filming for a new documentary series that Warner Bros. Discovery is behind.

