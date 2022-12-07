Title Defense For Dalton Castle And The Boys Officially Set For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) are officially part of the Final Battle pay-per-view card coming up Saturday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

During Wednesday night's "Dynamite", it was announced that Castle and The Boys will be putting their titles on the line against The Embassy team of Brian Cage and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona). Tensions between the two teams have built over the past week, with Castle and The Boys coming to ringside and staring down The Embassy following their match on Tuesday night's "Dark".

Castle and The Boys have been ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions since dethroning The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch, and Vincent) at the Death Before Dishonor PPV in July. They have since gone on to successfully defend the titles against Primal Fear (Adrien Soriano, Gabriel Hodder, and Matthew Omen) on the October 3 episode of "Dark", and the following week on the November 7 edition of "Dark" against The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J.

Several other championships will also be on the line on Saturday, as ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will be defending against the Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, then he will be forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The ROH Women's World Title will also hang in the balance, as Mercedes Martinez defends against Athena. Daniel Garcia puts his Pure Championship on the line against Wheeler Yuta, while Samoa Joe defends the ROH Television Championship against Juice Robinson. Additionally, two massive tag team bouts are set for the show, as FTR will face The Briscoe Brothers in a Double Dog Collar Match, and Swerve In Our Glory go head-to-head with Shane Taylor and J.D. Griffey.