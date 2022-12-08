Apollo Crews Comments On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has kept the professional world on a swivel following the chaotic reports emerging from a backstage brawl with The Elite at the company's All Out pay-per-view in September. Punk was subsequently forced to vacate the title he had just won that night and remains in hot discussion as AEW reportedly looks to buy out his contract.

To add more fuel to the fire, CM Punk recently posted interesting photos to his Instagram stories this week, possibly teasing a return to his former employer, WWE. One image saw him standing on the corner turnbuckle with his WWE titantron in the background. The other featured himself and former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James. With Punk seemingly indicating a return to WWE, "NXT" Superstar Apollo Crews was recently asked for his thoughts on the possibility.

"It's not that I wouldn't be happy or I wouldn't be upset — I don't know if I'd really feel any kind of way, honestly," he told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "It's nothing against him personally or anything, but I don't know...I think I'd just kind of be neutral with it. But again, extremely talented individual, and only time will tell, right?"

Punk originally departed from WWE after more than 8 years with the company, notoriously leaving shortly after his 2014 Royal Rumble performance. Though Punk emerged as a top star in the company, even becoming a long-reigning WWE Champion, his lingering grievances with his booking soon reached their ceiling, leading to his exit from WWE, amongst other reasons.