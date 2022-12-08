Triple H Hangs With Bad Bunny Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania Season

WrestleMania season may seem like it's still a ways away when in reality the Royal Rumble is only a month away and things will be kicking into gear before one knows it. As such, even the smallest thing is going to start some form of speculation, such as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque hanging out with hip-hop recording artist and occasional wrestler Bad Bunny.

But that's precisely what happened Thursday. Triple H posted a picture on Twitter of himself and Bad Bunny in Los Angeles, with a giant plane in the background. Never fear. Triple H explained the plane.

"Bad Bunny is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch...he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off...#RockStarLife," Triple H tweeted.

While Triple H played coy as to why he and Bad Bunny were having lunch, their appearance is sure to get fans speculating on a possible role this WrestleMania season for the Grammy Award Winning artist. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican sensation was a fixture during WrestleMania season two years ago, leading to him and Damian Priest defeating The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. His last wrestling appearance was at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, though he did have a chance encounter with Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia back in the fall.

For now, however, Bad Bunny will return to his number one priority: his music career. He is currently scheduled to perform two nights in a row this weekend in the 90,000+ capacity Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.