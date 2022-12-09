Jon Moxley Not 100% During Recent AEW Tapings

Things just aren't going Jon Moxley's way as of late. In addition to losing the AEW World Championship to MJF at Full Gear and having his longtime mentor William Regal turn on him in the process, Moxley was badly under the weather in recent days.

The three-time AEW World Champion and his wife Renée Paquette were both "really sick" this week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Paquette stayed home from this week's "AEW Dynamite" tapings, while Moxley pushed through and showed up anyway in order to wrap up the Blackpool Combat Club's storyline with Regal as he's written off television and prepares to exit the company.

While already in Austin, Texas for the show, Moxley was asked by AEW boss Tony Khan about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita on "AEW Rampage" as Khan aims to strengthen the Friday night show. Even at less than 100%, Moxley agreed, forming the main event for "Rampage" tonight; overall, everyone backstage was delighted with how the bout turned out.

Khan has repeatedly turned to Moxley when the company has been in need throughout 2022 after the wrestler made his return in January following a stint in rehab. In the span of four months, Khan twice tapped to become the AEW World Champion, once on an interim basis while CM Punk was sidelined with a foot injury and the other after winning a tournament at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" to crown a new champ following the vacating of the belt after the post-All Out backstage incident.