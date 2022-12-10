Result Of Samoa Joe Vs Juice Robinson At ROH Final Battle

Samoa Joe defended his ROH Television Title against former NJPW star Juice Robinson on Saturday at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

Joe successfully retained his title against Robinson. Joe has been the ROH World Television Champion since defeating NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Since being champion Joe has defended the title against Brian Cage, Josh Woods, Jay Lethal, and Trent Beretta. Joe also holds the AEW TNT Championship, which he defended last Wednesday against Darby Allin.

As noted, Robinson signed with All Elite Wrestling at the end of October. Before he officially signed with the company, he was in the AEW World Title Eliminator and faced Jon Moxley. While Robinson was with NJPW, he was a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and held the IWGP Tag Team titles with David Finlay.

Joe's ROH World Television Title is the only title that didn't change hands tonight at Final Battle. Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli, Mercedes Martinez lost her ROH Women's title to Athena, Dalton Castle and The Boys lost the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship to The Embassy's Brian Cage, and The Gates of Agony and FTR lost the ROH World Tag Team titles to Jay and Mark Briscoe.

Full results of Saturday's ROH Full Battle pay-per-view are available here. This was Ring of Honor's second pay-per-view under AEW CEO Tony Khan's ownership. Khan announced that he bought ROH back in March, though the deal didn't fully close until two months later in May.