Eric Bischoff Gives Insight Into His Relationship With MJF

MJF is the current AEW World Champion and has been one of the most consistent top heels in AEW and the entire wrestling business for the past few years. Many have shared their thoughts on MJF recently becoming AEW World Champion at Full Gear, such as Ricky Starks, who was very negative about MJF winning the title. One man who is never afraid to share his opinion about AEW or its stars, which is commonly on the negative side, is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. The former Senior Vice President of WCW addressed his thoughts on MJF and discussed his relationship with the current AEW World Champion.

"I'm a big fan of MJF," Bischoff said while on "In-Depth." "We have a little bit of a connection. We stay in touch, you know, social media type of thing, text every now and then because he knows how much I respect, how much respect I have for what he's accomplished so far and he's, he's a baby. When I say I have shoes older than him, sometimes I say that as a joke. It's not a joke. It's the truth ... You look at how good he is, how natural MJF is, and one of the reasons, even though I don't know him well, I don't have to. I know he loves being the heel. He doesn't like it. He's not willing to do it. He loves it."

Before Full Gear, there were rumors regarding some believing that MJF should ditch his heel persona and become a face, however, that did not come to be. MJF is currently in a rivalry with Starks, and the two will face off on the December 14, 2022, Winter is Coming edition of "Dynamite" for the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring.