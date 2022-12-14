Sasha Banks And Bayley Praise Lucha Legend They Recently Trained With

Sasha Banks is about to be busy again, thanks to a little gathering she's reportedly planning to attend at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. In the meantime, however, Banks is spending some downtime with her good pal, WWE's Bayley, and discussing a variety of topics, including a trip that may have helped her prepare for her reported run in New Japan that may be coming up.

During a live stream hosted on Bayley's Instagram, both Banks and Bayley talked about Banks' recent training down in Mexico. Banks had been spotted training with Juventud Guerrera during her time in the country and confirmed she had also trained with AEW star Bandido, AAA star Mr. Iguana, and former Pro Wrestling NOAH star Ricky Marvin. Perhaps the most important person Banks trained with however was Skayde.

A well-respected lucha libre legend, Skayde is known for helping to train several wrestlers from the now-defunct CHIKARA promotion, including Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, and others. Both Banks and Bayley, who briefly trained with Banks while in Mexico for a WWE tour, raved about training with the 58-year-old luchador, particularly for the fun environment while training with him, and his style. Bayley quipped that it was very different from her training early on in America where she was yelled at and told to leave the ring when she messed up.

While it's unclear when Banks will be able to put her lucha skills to the test, her Wrestle Kingdom appearance is expected to lead to a singles match against current IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, who is scheduled to defend the title at Wrestle Kingdom against Tam Nakano. Banks and KAIRI are no strangers to each other, and even teased crossing paths earlier this year.