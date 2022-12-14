Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks Zelina Vega And B-Fab's Current WWE Presentations

Since taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back plenty of previously released talent. Similarly, he's also given the women's division more time to shine. Their matches go longer; they get ample promo time; and when you look at some of the names he's brought back or repackaged — such as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, and B-Fab of Hit Row — there is plenty of talent to go around.

Another name that has taken on another managerial role recently is Zelina Vega, who returned during an October episode of "SmackDown" to align herself with Legado Del Fantasma from "NXT." In recent weeks, Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma have been feuding, with extra attention being given to the interactions between B-Fab and Vega. With each of them getting more time, though, former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. finds himself torn between the two.

"I just don't click with her as a manager outside of what she did with Andrade," Prinze said of Vega on "Wrestling with Freddie." "With Andrade, it worked, with everyone else it hasn't." And while he didn't want to blame any one person for why it was not working for him, Prinze couldn't be more thrilled with B-Fab's progress, even going so far as to label her a star in the making. It just may take a little time.

"This is the first time they've looked good in months," he continued. "And B-Fab even did her thing. She has a 'gives no Fs' attitude, she has a confidence about her. Everything about her says 'star.' I think they have to be patient with her, and I hope she's busting her ass to be a great wrestler. She has attitude, and that's such a big part of getting yourself over."