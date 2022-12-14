Backstage News On Kevin Owens Wanting WWE Match Against Shawn Michaels

For many wrestlers, getting the opportunity to wrestle "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, at a WrestleMania of all places, would be more than enough to keep them satisfied for a long time. That's not the case for Kevin Owens, who recently revealed on the podcast "Sans Restriction" that he had approached WWE Hall of Famer, and current "WWE NXT" head honcho, Shawn Michaels about possibly doing a match. Owens suggested the match to Michaels after a recent appearance on the program.

Fightful Select has since learned more about the conversation Michaels and Owens had regarding the match. Sources claim that Michaels admitted to Owens that he was intrigued by the idea of one last match, citing the performance Austin had at WrestleMania 38 as his main reason. Alas, Michaels also reportedly told Owens that he didn't think coming out of retirement was a good idea. This is evidently the second time Michaels has turned down a possible "final" singles match, with Fightful noting that AJ Styles had previously pitched a one on one encounter with the "Heartbreak Kid" that was also turned down. Michaels would return to the ring shortly after turning down the Styles match, however, teaming with Triple H to take on Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia, reportedly for a massive payday. Michaels has since expressed regret towards working that match.

Even if a match with Michaels is off the table, Owens still has plenty to look forward to over the next several months. The former Universal Champion seems primed to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns very shortly, and remains a key component in the ongoing storyline between The Bloodline and Owens' longtime rival/friend Sami Zayn.