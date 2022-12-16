AEW Rampage Preview 12/16: Moxley Vs. Guevara, Eight-Man Tag Action, Preston Vance Interview

Along with four matches, tonight's packed episode of "AEW Rampage" will feature a sit-down interview between Jim Ross and Preston Vance, who turned against his Dark Order allies to join up with La Faccion Ingobernables. Vance will certainly have some explaining to do, as he closed the show three weeks ago by unmasking and throwing the mask given to him by the late Brodie Lee down at the feet of his son, Negative One. We'll also hear from FTR ahead of their match against The Gunns scheduled for next week on "AEW Dynamite."

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will team up with Dustin Rhodes as well as Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends to take on Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, and the Butcher and the Blade. Cassidy found himself at odds with Sabian in the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royale a few weeks back, and last week on "Rampage," the injured Sabian arranged for the debut of Seven to challenge Cassidy for his title.

While the overall feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society was said to be headed towards a close this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley stated he still had some final unfinished business to take care of with Sammy Guevara. The two will face off in a singles bout tonight.

Fan favorite Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will be in action as well, taking on the young Skye Blue. Blue confronted Baker during a backstage interview on the most recent "Dynamite," and Baker will assuredly have Rebel at her side to help shift the odds in her favor.

Finally, though his opponent has not been announced, former TNT Champion Wardlow will have a match tonight, as he continues seeking retribution for the betrayal by current TNT Champion Samoa Joe.