Potential Spoilers For Next Two Episodes Of WWE SmackDown

This week's "WWE SmackDown" features a stacked lineup, including the first appearance by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns since The Bloodline's WarGames win at Survivor Series and a "big night" for Sami Zayn accompanying it. Multiple championships are also on the line, with both the Intercontinental Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships being defended in Chicago. A Triple Threat tag bout will also go down — the Viking Raiders, Legada Del Fantasma, and Hit Row battle it out.

With the Christmas holiday approaching though, the crowd in attendance at the Allstate Arena will get a double dose of "SmackDown" programming; next week's episode will be pre-taped tonight as well before its December 23 airing on Fox. According to Fightful Select, WWE has some special plans in store for these next two shows.

First, Bray Wyatt is slotted into the schedule for both episodes, most likely to continue his dealings with LA Knight and teases of the mysterious Uncle Howdy. Despite being called out by Knight last week, Wyatt did not appear; rather, Knight came face-to-face with Uncle Howdy, who to that point had only appeared in vignettes and cryptic videos.

In addition, a Trick or Street Fight match is slated for next Friday's program. The participants of said match were not known at the moment. WWE has also recruited a number of extras to be security for a segment on tonight's episode. It should be noted, though, that plans could always change as WWE presumably finalizes plans for each show throughout the day.