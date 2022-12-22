Drew Gulak Spotted Hanging Out With AEW Stars

Drew Gulak has not been on WWE TV as consistently as when he was on "205 Live"— the brand on which he won the Cruiserweight Title. When "205 Live" was turned into "NXT Level Up," the Cruiserweight Title became defunct. AEW star Ari Daivari posted a photo on Twitter with Gulak, Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan), and AEW's Tony Nese, and said: "It's always fun catching up! #205Live."

All four men were once members of "205 Live." Nese also is a former Cruiserweight Champion. Nese, Daivari, and Busick were all released from WWE, but none of them have failed to subsequently find success.

Daivari and Nese both signed with AEW, with Nese even picking up a victory on "Dynamite" over Danhausen and a tag team victory over the Varsity Blonds on "Rampage." Most of Daivari's success in AEW has come from victories on AEW's two Youtube shows, "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation." He also helped form a faction known as the Trustbusters, a group that consists of himself, Parker Bordeaux, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J. Busick has been hired as a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

Gulak's last televised match came in August when Karrion Kross defeated him in quick fashion. Gulak has recently been seen in "NXT," when he came out from the back to watch Charlie Dempsey's match and the following week for Duke Hudson versus Damon Kemp.