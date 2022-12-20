Why William Regal Is Such A Valuable Asset In Pro Wrestling

Thanks to his sudden exit from AEW for a behind-the-scenes return from WWE — his AEW release keeps him off of WWE programming until 2024 – William Regal has been one of the hottest topics of conversation in pro wrestling towards the end of 2022. If you're a newer fan and/or don't follow things too deeply, the idea that he was so desired as to be wooed away from AEW for a vice president-level position in WWE's developmental system may come out of left field.

That goes doubly so when you consider that the most visible executive in the program is the canonical best in-ring performer in WWE history, Shawn Michaels. If you didn't see him at his peak in WCW and NJPW, you might not realize the level of wrestler that Regal was and how that can translate behind the scenes.

There's a lot more to it than that, though. Not every great talent is a great coach or mentor figure. There are some clear reasons why Regal has long been the kind of asset in building up younger wrestlers that would be so hotly desired by WWE, even setting his decades-long friendship with Paul "Triple H" Levesque aside. So let's take a look at a few of them, shall we?