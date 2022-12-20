Xavier Woods Comments On WWE NXT Tag Teams Ahead Of Upcoming Title Defense

The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston made their way to "NXT" on December 6, laying out a challenge to Pretty Deadly for the one set of tag titles that they hadn't captured to that point — the "NXT" Tag Team Championships. Just four days later, the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions won their first "NXT" titles, defeating Pretty Deadly for the belts at "NXT" Deadline and starting yet another title reign at this stage of their already-legendary wrestling careers.

The new champs' first defense of the titles comes against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on tonight's show. Briggs and Jensen received the chance to challenge for the tag titles after they correctly recited the Pledge of Allegiance to Woods and Kingston — something Pretty Deadly was not able to do. Ahead of their tag team title match tonight, Woods took a moment to tweet, "So happy to get the chance to check out all of these promising tag teams. BOYS GET READY FOR A MATCH TONIGHT!"

Briggs and Jensen — accompanied by Fallon Henley — may be one of the youngest tag teams in "NXT," but they've already managed to do fairly well for themselves in the squared circle. They are the distinct honor of being the only American tag team to ever win the now-defunct "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships. They eventually lost those titles in an Elimination Fatal Four Way Unification match at Worlds Collide where the winners took home both the "NXT" and "NXT UK" tag titles.