Live Fans Chant For Shawn Michaels On AEW Dynamite

An unexpected chant for "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels roared through the crowd during Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

Bryan Danielson spoke in the ring with Renee Paquette about the relationship he has shared with William Regal over the years. He explained that he had trained and had his first match near the Freeman Coliseum.

"Here's the thing, I was first trained by Rudy Boy Gonzalez and Shawn Michaels, but the man who turned me into the wrestler I am today is William Regal," Danielson said as fans chanted "HBK". "Not only did he turn me into the wrestler I am today, but the person I am today."

The Blackpool Combat Club came together after Regal forced Danielson and Jon Moxley to shake hands with one another following their match at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. He served as the B.C.C.'s coach and manager before turning his back on the group to help MJF win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. MJF attacked Regal the following week with a pair of brass knuckles that sent him to the hospital as a means to write Regal off AEW programming in order for him to ostensibly head back to WWE in order to aid in the training of his son, Charlie Dempsey.

Michaels has been involved with WWE since 1988. He won multiple titles in the company, including the Intercontinental Championship, the Tag Team Championships, the WWE Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship. He currently runs the "NXT" brand and serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.