WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette officially became All Elite back on October 12. While Paquette found herself doing a variety of things throughout her years in WWE, her role in AEW thus far has been primarily in holding interviews with talent. Since she agreed to terms with AEW, a number of voices in the wrestling industry have shared their thoughts on what her signing means for the AEW product and, as of Wednesday night, you can add "Nature Boy" Ric Flair into that category as well.

During last night's "AEW Dynamite," the 16-time World Champion took to Twitter to share: "I'm Watching #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette, You Are Under Appreciated, Beautiful, And Married To A MAN!! Happy Holidays My Friend! Wooooo!" That man Flair referenced is of course Jon Moxley, who Paquette has been married to since 2017 and who has been a mainstay on the AEW roster since his debut at Double or Nothing in 2019.

AEW has yet to take full advantage of Paquette's wide array of skills and talents. As Renee Young in WWE, she had two different stints in the commentary booth — something she has expressed no desire to ever revisit. In addition, Paquette was the host of "Talking Smack," alongside Daniel Bryan, which gained quite a bit of popularity for the assortment of guests that came on and the freedom many of them were given to speak in a less-scripted format. Paquette also was part of the since-canceled "WWE Backstage," a panel discussion show that aired on cable network FS1.