ROH Star Teases Involvement In Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland Feud

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have long been on the edge of facing off — with their demise as a team heavily teased over the past few months. On last night's "AEW Dynamite," Strickland, along with Granden Goetzman, Parker Boudreaux and Grammy-Nominated rapper Rick Ross, beat down Lee, officially signifying the end of the partnership between the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The last move Strickland hit on Lee was a Double Stomp from the top rope to the outside, landing on the cinderblock placed on Lee's stomach.

Following this decimation of Lee, former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor tweeted out: "Competition is one thing... F$#+"*g with my family is another! Maybe it's time to introduce @RickRoss to the #Baddest @swerveconfident I'll be seeing you homie, and your #affiliates one way or another. #AEWDynamite."

At ROH Final Battle on December 10, Taylor teamed with JD Griffey to reform Shane Taylor Promotions, as they took on Strickland and Lee. While Lee and Strickland walked away with the victory after Lee nailed Griffey with the Big Bang Catastrophe, towards the end of the match, Strickland walked out on Lee — similar to how Lee walked out on Strickland during their Full Gear match against The Acclaimed. Despite being on opposite sides of the ring at Final Battle, Taylor and Lee had each other's backs in previous years while with ROH. The pair commonly teamed together from 2015 until 2017. However, they were never able to secure ROH World Tag Team Championship gold.