Booker T Clarifies Recent Comments About Jade Cargill And WWE

Since her in-ring debut just over 2 years ago, AEW star Jade Cargill has built up a significant winning streak, running through opponent after opponent, and has spent much of her time in the company as the inaugural TBS Champion. Recently, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T declared that Cargill "has WWE written all over her," with some fans believing he meant that she'd be bound for the company in the future despite Cargill choosing AEW over WWE when given the choice of either in the past. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker took some time to clarify what he truly meant.

"I'm not saying Jade Cargill needs to go to WWE," Booker stated. "I'm saying, 'Man, that's somebody that would stand out big in a big match at WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair.' That's what I'm talking about. I'm thinking about the star power, and the money that could be drawn with a spectacle like this." The WWE Hall of Famer even noted that Cargill could likely out-lift many of today's male wrestlers, and even himself, in the weight room.

Wherever she winds up in the future, the current TBS Champion recently stated that, out of all the women on the WWE roster, she would most like to one day face off against Flair in what would undeniably be a match to remember. Cargill certainly has the look of a WWE star, and could easily fit right in with WWE's roster of talented women. At the same time, it wouldn't be a shock to see Cargill stay put in AEW, where she's already a cornerstone of the company's developing women's division. The up-and-coming wrestling star will undoubtedly have her pick of companies to join when the time comes to sign her next contract.