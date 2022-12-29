Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion

It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies.

After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that James was likely in the process of sharing her nickname for Bliss with her: Biscuit Butt. James replied to the fan and stated the nickname would "live forever".

"Boy do I miss working with you," Bliss wrote in response. "Always so much fun & love lol love u @MickieJames"

"Ditto babe! Although you're killing it all on your own," James wrote back to Bliss. "But we did [have] Sooooo Muuuuuch Fuuun!!! I miss it. I miss you! Keep killing it. Like ya do! Love youuuuu!!!!"

Bliss and James formed an on-screen partnership with one another in January 2017 after James disguised herself to help Bliss defeat Becky Lynch in a steel cage match to remain "SmackDown" Women's Champion. The pair separated two months later for a brief period but were brought back together in February 2018. They officially parted ways during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, and James was forced to undergo knee surgery shortly after.

James was released by WWE in April 2021. She returned to IMPACT Wrestling at that year's Slammiversary pay-per-view and went on to defeat Deonna Purrazzo to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory. Meanwhile, Bliss went on to add the "Raw" Women's Championship to her resume and form alliances with the likes of Nikki Cross, Bray Wyatt, and Asuka.