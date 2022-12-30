William Regal Says Goodbye To AEW

Word first emerged late last month that AEW star William Regal may be on his way out of the company – news that was later confirmed by Tony Khan himself. Today, Regal took to Twitter to reveal that his contract with AEW has officially expired, and shared some parting words with those in the company.

"Yesterday was my last official day with [AEW]," Regal wrote. "I'd like to thank [Tony Khan], Megha and all the hard working crew." Regal also shut down rumors that he was unhappy at AEW, perhaps referring to reports of his supposed annoyance at some of the younger talent at the company not working in the ring with the veteran before shows.

"Contrary to people who've never spoken to me or have their information from people who don't know me or are trying to make themselves noticed, I had a lovely time working there and had a great time," Regal continued. "Lots of talented [w]restlers, and lovely people to work for." Regal then wrapped up by thanking the members of the Blackpool Combat Club and the other performers at AEW.

Regal's exit was depicted onscreen as a dual betrayal. The veteran first turned on Moxley and his allies in the Blackpool Combat Club to join up with Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear. Just a short time later, newly-crowned AEW World Champion MJF betrayed Regal in return on "AEW Dynamite," forcing him to be stretchered out of the arena. The following week, a pre-recorded video message from Regal to the Blackpool Combat Club played, stating that he was attempting to teach the group a lesson — to always watch their backs. That would be the star's last appearance on AEW television. Now, all signs point to Regal accepting a backstage role for WWE.