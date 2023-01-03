Latest Backstage News On Sasha Banks And NJPW Hours Before Wrestle Kingdom 17

As one chapter comes to a close, another soon begins for Sasha Banks.

In just a matter of hours, "The Boss" is expected to make her first professional wrestling appearance outside of WWE in over a decade. Banks will likely trade in her former ring name as well, opting for her real one, Mercedes Varnado, or the recently trademarked names Mone' Banks or Mercedes Mone'. In Tokyo, Banks is set to make her debut at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17.

While Banks' presence has long been confirmed, the capacity in which she will appear has remained a mystery. The former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion is expected to at least make a cameo, but many are hoping her appearance will serve as a precursor to a future shot at the IWGP Women's Championship. Inaugural champion KAIRI will defend the championship against Tam Nakano on the January 4 event, with a subsequent title defense slated to place in the United States next month.

Since arriving in Japan on December 21, Banks has "been out socializing and in good spirits" according to Fightful Select. Media outlets even attempted to get interviews with Banks, perhaps to inquire about the parameters of her highly anticipated appearance in NJPW. They, along with figures involved with Wrestle Kingdom 17, didn't receive much more information though, as the context of her appearance has been "kept very quiet."

Talents speaking with Banks were also met with the same response. It was reported, however, that Banks brought some company along with her, with her former tag team partners Bayley and Naomi joining her in town for the special occasion.