Mysterious New Social Media Presence Snooping On WWE NXT Stars

A new talent seems to be on their way to "WWE NXT." A video posted to the freshly-minted Twitter account @NXT_Anonymous on January 3 shows an unseen figure filming "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance talking to a medical professional in the medical office.

"Everyone has their secrets in 'NXT,'" a female voice said in the video. "What's yours?"

"Why would you film a private conversation with medical? Wtf?!!," Chance wrote on her Twitter account in response. Carter also expressed the same frustrations as Chance, writing "WTF??? #creeper"

Vic Joseph later read an official statement on behalf of WWE's digital team on that same night's edition of "NXT." "That video was sent to our 'NXT' account. We don't know what to make of it."

This is not the first time that WWE has used social media to tease the debut of a new star, as WWE hid a series of QR codes throughout their programming in September and October for fans to decipher and piece together. It was later revealed that the star in question was Bray Wyatt, who made his return at Extreme Rules. Wyatt will be participating in the first-ever Pitch Black match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble on January 28.

Carter and Chance defeated Toxic Attraction, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon in a fatal four-way elimination match to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships in August 2022. Their most recent title defense came on the December 20 episode of "NXT" where they successfully retained their championship.